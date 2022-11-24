Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has “no plans to resign” as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called on him to step down or face an impeachment inquiry from House Republicans.

As Breitbart News reported, on Tuesday, McCarthy said Mayorkas must resign from his position as the leader of DHS. If he resists, McCarthy said he will lead an impeachment inquiry, including investigative committee hearings at the United States-Mexico border, against Mayorkas.

“I am calling on the Secretary to resign,” McCarthy said. “He cannot and must not remain in that position.”

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin [an] impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy continued.

