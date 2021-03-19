Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserts it is “extraordinarily disrespectful” to ask him about American victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

During a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) asked Mayorkas about illegal alien crime victims.

Specifically, Cammack referenced the case of 19-year-old Amber Scott, a high school cheerleader at the time in Douglas County, Colorado, who was kidnapped at knifepoint in 2006 by 25-year-old illegal alien Pedro Martinez.

Martinez had been previously deported to his native Mexico after three felony drug convictions, but he returned illegally to the U.S. at a later date. Martinez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May 2007.

“How many more Ambers have the kidnapped across America before you will take action?” Cammack asked Mayorkas in the hearing, to which he called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.”

Americans often become the victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens. This month, an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member — already in prison for attempted second-degree murder — was charged with second-degree murder for his involvement in a 2016 killing in Long Island, New York.

Federal data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) reveals that in 2020, the office had received about 700 calls from Americans and their surviving family members, known as Angel Families, who were victims of illegal alien crimes.

