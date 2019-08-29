BREITBART:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is releasing more than 200 border crossers and illegal aliens a day at the current catch and release rates, according to federal data.

After a soaring decline following the implementation of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy where foreign nationals seeking asylum are mandated to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed, DHS officials seem to have stabilized the catch and release of illegal aliens at a rate of releasing about 208 a day.

Between July 23 and August 26, DHS released 7,700 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. This is a slight increase in the level of catch and release compared to the weeks of July 10 to July 22 where an average of about 192 border crossers and illegal aliens were being released into the country every day. At the time, this represented an 85 percent drop in catch and release compared to levels before the Remain in Mexico policy was enacted.