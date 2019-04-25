BREITBART:

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released about 7,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States in the last five days.

The latest catch and release totals obtained by Breitbart News revealed that, currently, DHS is releasing about 1,400 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. every day. Between April 18 to April 22, DHS released about 7,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the country.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the promise that they will show up for their immigration and asylum hearings, sometimes years later. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.