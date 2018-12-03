BREITBART:

Republican leaders are expected to drop a political stinker on President Donald Trump by mid-December: a donor-backed amendment that would allow investors to import more college-graduates from India to take jobs now held by American college graduates.

The GOP-run amendment puts 300,000 imported Indian temporary workers and 300,000 of their family members on a fast-track to green-cards, Americans’ jobs, citizenship, and the ballot box — but it provides no benefits to middle-class Americans.

The GOP amendment would provide Democratic-leaning donors with more imported white-collar workers, more temporary workers, more profits, and higher stock values — but it provides nothing to help the GOP win the 2020 election.

Yet the little-known amendment “is very much alive,” a source told Breitbart News.

The amendment is hidden in House’s 2019 draft budget plan for the Department of Homeland Security. Reporters have almost entirely ignored the amendment while they focus on the debate over border-wall funding. In turn, business-friendly GOP staffers and legislators do not see the amendment’s political danger or the public opposition, the source said.

But the Department of Homeland Security has ended its silence on the plan by telling Breitbart News that it opposes the amendment. “It is important that Congress does due diligence on any proposed sweeping change to our immigration system,” a DHS official told Breitbart News. “The bottom line is Congress needs to ensure what they are passing is in the best interests of the American people.”