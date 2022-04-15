Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s s pro-migration border chief is rewarding roughly 40,000 African economic migrants by granting them work permits and legal status. The decision announced Friday to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to the migrants from Cameroon will help to extract more African workers, consumers, and renters for use in the U.S. economy, even as at least 10 million American men lack jobs. “The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon, and we will provide temporary protection to those in need,” said a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: Cameroonian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to the extreme violence perpetrated by government forces and armed separatists, and a rise in attacks led by Boko Haram, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improved. The 18-month TPS benefit will likely be extended for many years, just like prior awards to illegal migrants from Central America. GOP legislators rarely push back against the TPS program, because the program delivers more consumers, renters, and workers to businesses in their districts. A trickle of Cameroonians entered the United States during President Donald Trump’s tenure. The migrants asked for asylum from fighting in their African homeland. But their asylum claims are legally very weak because international law requires refugees to seek sanctuary in the first safe country they reach — and the Cameroonians traveled through many safe countries to reach the United States.

