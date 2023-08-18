DHS Mayorkas: Cubans ‘Deserve the Right’ to Migrate to U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Cuban-born border chief is accelerating his transfer of poor Cuban migrants into Americans’ society and the U.S. economy.

“Cubans, like my own family, who nearly 63 years ago fled the communist takeover, deserve the same opportunity to follow legal pathways to build a new life in the United States,” said a statement from border chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

The statement announced the opening of a “Field Office” in Havana to help migrants get into the United States via chain migration paperwork, family reunification claims, refugee status, and supposedly “lawful … pathways.”

