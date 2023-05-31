The Department of Homeland Security warned in a recent bulletin the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment” that could portend violence in the coming months over the “2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues.”

The May 24th bulletin, reported by Just the News on Tuesday, states:

In the coming months, factors that could mobilize individuals to commit violence include their perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues. Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement.

The bulletin listed some recent violent events in the U.S., including the recent deadly mall shooting in Allen, Texas. “Law enforcement continues to investigate the motive behind the attack, but initial reporting suggests the attacker fixated on mass shootings and held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist (RMVE) and involuntary celibate violent extremist ideologies,” it said.

It noted the March 2023 shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a transgender individual, but said, “Law enforcement continues to investigate the motive behind the attack.”

It noted in March 2023 a RMVE “driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race” was arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to use an improvised incendiary device to burn down a church in Ohio that was planning to host a drag-themed event.

