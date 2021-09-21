Breitbart

Biden administration officials began quietly telling journalists Monday they will release many of the roughly 15,000 Haitian migrants in the Del Rio camp. The releases will allow the migrants to take Americans’ jobs, to compete for housing, to ask for asylum and green cards, and to put their children into the crowded classrooms needed by ordinary American kids. The Haitian catch and release process also will be displayed by Haitians’ cellphones and will encourage more Haitians to risk their children’s lives in the long trek to the U.S. border. The quiet promises of catch-and-release are being hidden behind showcase video of small-scale deportations, and behind televised bluster from top officials, including Alejandro Mayorkas, the pro-migration chief of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

