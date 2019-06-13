BREITBART:

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 8,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the past eight days, federal data confirms.

From June 4 to June 11, DHS released 8,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into various American communities across the country. The federal data indicates that over the past eight days, more than 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released every day into the interior of the U.S.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.