The Department of Homeland Security is worried that rolling back the Trump-era Title 42 policy would encourage more migrants to come to the border and send numbers surging in October

Alejandro Mayorkas expressed the concern in a phone call with senior Homeland Security officials

Title 42 is set to expire today after a lawsuit from immigration groups, but the White House appealed

DHS announced Wednesday it will again try to end the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Statement comes after a Texas federal court ruled in August the administration memorandum ending the Migrant Protection Protocols was unlawful

‘A new memorandum terminating MPP will not take effect until the current injunction is lifted by court order,’ the DHS press release reads

The new order, it states, will address concerns raised by the court regarding the previous memorandum

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly asked his officials whether the department was ready to handle the possibility of up to 400,000 migrants, nearly double the 21-year high seen in July, crossing the border in October. Despite public attempts to appear in control of the situation at the southwest border, a phone call between Mayorkas and senior officials earlier this week shows a Biden administration scrambling to contain a growing crisis. Mayorkas asked on the call if the border was ready for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 migrants crossing the border next month, two DHS officials told NBC. Even the lower estimate would be record breaking, but 400,000 border crossings is nearly double the 21-year high hit in July of 210,000. August saw more than 208,000 encounters at the southwestern border. The officials said the estimates weren't based on internal intelligence. Instead Mayorkas and others within DHS are worried about a spike in migrants crossing the border if a court-ordered repeal of the Title 42 expulsion policy takes effect today. Title 42 is a Trump-era Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order that enables any border officer to immediately turn asylum-seekers away during the pandemic regardless of their status. The Biden administration has rolled back its enforcement of the policy somewhat to allow exceptions for unaccompanied minors and some families with young children.

