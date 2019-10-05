The Washington Times

Homeland Security spent millions of dollars on drug detection devices for use at the border even though the detectors can’t reliably spot the type of deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl that is pouring across the border, the department’s inspector general said in a report this week. Not only do the devices fail to spot fentanyl at less than 10% purity — which is the level most commonly smuggled across the border — but Customs and Border Protections’ Office of Field Operations (OFO) didn’t even have guidelines on how to use or update the detectors, the inspector general said. Since fentanyl is a synthetic drug and its chemical signature can change, not having the most up-to-date library to match samples against could mean officers are missing the latest formulation of the drugs.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES