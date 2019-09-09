BREITBART:

The Department of Homeland Security is discarding a 1994 rule which says officials must provide work permits to asylum seekers within 30 days of their request.

The tighter curbs on work permits may reduce the huge flow of low wage foreign migrants into U.S. blue collar jobs. In turn, the reduced inflow will pressure employers to offer Americans higher wages as they compete for the limited pool of U.S. workers

Federal law allows illegal immigrants and economic migrants to ask for asylum — and then to ask for work permits once they have waited at least 150 days for an asylum court hearing. The minor rule is now a huge loophole because the immigration courts are so backlogged by up to 1 million asylum-seekers that new migrants know they can get work permits by simply asking for asylum at the border. So the 1994 rule allows new migrants to get renewable work permits in just 180 days — 150 days plus 30 days — after they cross the border.