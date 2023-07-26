DHS Deputy: Biden’s Border Policy Expands Cartels’ Wealth and Reach

A top official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has admitted the federal government’s catch-and-release policies are helping the cartels grow rich by ushering more of their migrant clients into American jobs.

The admissions came from Blas Nunez-Neto, who is Alejandro Mayorkas’ deputy for border and immigration policy at DHS:

We see migrants now routinely paying smuggling organizations vast sums of money — often more than $10,000 to $15,000 — to facilitate their journey to the border. This is so lucrative [for the cartels], in fact, that we are now seeing the drug cartels increasingly becoming a key player in not just collecting taxes for people who transit through their territory [in Northern Mexico] — which is what we saw historically — but actually moving people and becoming deeply involved in human smuggling, not just in Mexico, but throughout the region, including, you know, in [South America’s] Colombia and Darien [Gap] region.

The cartels’ expanding business is built on their ability to deliver U.S. jobs to the clients, Nunez-Neto admitted:

Why would someone pay that much money to come to the border? And I think the simple answer is that … once they’re in the immigration court system and they have filed the requisite [asylum] paperwork, they are eligible for Employment Authorization — which is obviously something that we support — but that means that they have years to live in the U.S. and go through the [asylum] process and earn money and support their family members back home during that process … I think we are seeing the [asylum] court system essentially become a proxy legal pathway for people to come into the United States and work while they’re here.

