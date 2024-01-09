DHS Chief Mayorkas’s Border Fix: Bus More Illegal Aliens into U.S. Towns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is lobbying Congress to allocate billions to bus more border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States.

During a press conference near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, Mayorkas went on defense and accused critics of lying about his record as DHS secretary under President Joe Biden.

“Some have accused DHS of not enforcing our nation’s laws. This could not be further from the truth,” Mayorkas said.

At Mayorkas’s direction, DHS has overseen year-after-year record-breaking levels of illegal immigration. In fiscal year 2023, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens were encountered at the nation’s borders, nearly 2.5 million of which arrived at the southern border.

Mayorkas, though, urged Congress to pass Biden’s supplemental budget request that the White House issued in October 2023, which would have billions more in American taxpayer dollars going toward apprehending, detaining, and then releasing millions of illegal aliens into U.S. communities.

