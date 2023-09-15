DHS Chief Mayorkas Calls for Amnesty as DACA Is Ruled Unconstitutional Again

After a federal judge again ruled unconstitutional former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Congress must pass amnesty.

This week, United States District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled DACA to be unconstitutional after first having found in 2021 that the program was illegally created by the Obama administration. The case is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court for the third time.

Today, more than half a million illegal aliens remain in the U.S. thanks to securing DACA protections from deportation. Mayorkas said now is the time for Congress to pass an amnesty for those enrolled in DACA, as well as those eligible for the program.

