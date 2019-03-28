BREITBART

The number of migrants daily crossing the U.S. border hit a decade-long record of 4,100 on Tuesday, says border commissioner Kevin McAleenan. According to the Washington Post: McAleenan said the agency detained more than 4,100 migrants Tuesday, the highest one-day total at the border in more than a decade, and agency projections have border apprehensions on pace to exceed 100,000 this month — an increase of more than 30 percent. By comparison, at the height of the last border crisis, in May 2014, agents apprehended more than 68,800 migrants that month.

READ MORE AT BREITBART