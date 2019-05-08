NEW YORK POST:

The 18-year-old accused in the fatal shooting at a Colorado charter school shared social media posts that were critical of President Trump and Christians, but heaped praise on former President Barack Obama.

On what appears to be his Facebook page, Devon Erickson gave no indication of the carnage to come at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The shaggy-haired teen filled his page with posts about the Denver Broncos, playing paintball and appearing in community plays like “Les Miserables” and “Legally Blonde The Musical.”

A day after Election Day in 2016, he shared a video from Seth Myers’ “Late Night” show blasting Trump and groused about Christians in another post two years earlier.

“You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die,” Erickson wrote in May 2014. “It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is ‘ewwwwww gays.’”

Erickson also shared a pro-Obama post from Occupy Democrats in 2015.

“In just six years I nearly tripled the stock market, cut unemployment in half, ended two wars, cut the uninsured rate in half, brought gas down to $2.75, and cut the annual Bush deficit by two-thirds. Oh, and I got bin Laden,” reads the post, which features a photo of Obama.