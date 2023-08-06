Devon Archer’s Wife Holds 10% Stake in Same Chinese-State-Backed Fund as Hunter Biden’s Lawyer

Devon Archer’s wife, Krista Archer, holds a ten percent stake in a Chinese-state-backed investment fund, BHR Partners, the same fund in which Hunter Biden’s lawyer controls a ten percent stake, according to legal documents unearthed by nonprofit Marco Polo and exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

Krista Archer’s stake in BHR Partners is notable because Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business and who co-founded BHR Partners in 2013 with the president’s son, testified on Monday before Congress regarding BHR Partners, a fund in which the Archer family has an ongoing interest.

The documents raise questions about if Devon Archer divulged his family’s stake in BHR Partners to investigators. Such information could be relevant to the congressional probe into the Biden family.

A source with knowledge of the documents confirmed their authenticity to Breitbart News in April. Now that Devon Archer has resurfaced in the news, the documents are newly relevant.

Devon and Krista Archer did not reply to a request for comment when asked about Mrs. Archer’s ownership stake in BHR Partners through Ulysses Diversified, Inc.

READ MORE