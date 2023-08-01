Devon Archer reveals exactly what Hunter was selling — Joe Biden

Devon Archer’s testimony shows that Joe Biden lied to the American people time and again.

He lied that he knew nothing about his son Hunter Biden’s international influence peddling scheme.

He lied that he never spoke to Hunter about his overseas deals.

What has leaked so far about Archer’s closed-door testimony is that Hunter, once his best friend and business partner, put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone more than 20 times during meetings, and invited him to dinners with his overseas business associates.

Joe was there to add value, said Archer, to “the brand” of corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma — which paid Hunter $83,000 a month while his father was VP, after which it cut his salary in half.Don’t be fooled by the line being run by Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, acting as Biden defense attorney, that these phone calls and dinners with Hunter’s benefactors were simply innocent interactions during which Joe talked about “the weather.”Devon Archer leaving Capitol Hill after testifying to the House Oversight Committee about his former business partner Hunter Biden.

