Devon Archer: Joe Biden’s Claims of No Family Business Involvement Are ‘Categorically False’

President Joe Biden’s claims of not being a part of or privy to the Biden family business deals are “categorically false,” Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson during an interview released Friday.

While many pieces of evidence show Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals, Archer added himself to the list.

“Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in his son’s business or knowledge of it, right? That seems false,” Tucker stated to Archer.

“I think that’s categorically false,” Archer confirmed. “I think that’s not factually right.”

“I think he was aware of Hunter’s business,” Archer said. “He met with Hunter’s business partners. I mean, you found a letter that he wrote to me,” Archer said, describing a thank you note he received from Joe Biden in 2011:

In 2014, Archer and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. In turn, Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to be a board member and provide the Biden brand.

Archer testified Monday that in December 2015, Burisma cofounder Mykola Zlochevsky and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharski put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, DC, regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who investigated Burisma for corruption. Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015.

