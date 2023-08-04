Devon Archer Confirms Joe Biden Involvement in Burisma Interests

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, confirmed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings.

In 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. In turn, Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to be a board member and provide the Biden brand.

Archer testified Monday that in December 2015, co-founder of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharski put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, DC, regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015.

“Joe Biden, of course, was the driving force behind his firing?” Tucker Carlson asked Archer during an interview released Friday.

“Yeah, he was involved in that,” he replied.

“Joe Biden knew that his son was on the board of this company that was being hassled by the prosecutor whose firing he was calling for?” Carlson asked.

