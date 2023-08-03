Devon Archer: Burisma hired Hunter Biden so ‘people would be intimidated to mess with them’

First son Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer told lawmakers this week that Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings brought the political scion onto its board so that “people would be intimidated to mess with them … legally.”

According to a transcript of a four-hour deposition released Thursday by the House Oversight Committee, Archer also revealed that then-Vice President Joe Biden met twice with his son’s shady post-Soviet business partners at DC’s Café Milano, not once as previously reported.

These and other revelations blow new holes in President Biden’s claim that he never discussed business with his now-53-year-old son — as House Republicans move closer to launching an impeachment inquiry.

The transcript also confirms that Archer extensively discussed the value Hunter brought to Burisma as part of the Biden family “brand.” Under questioning from Democratic lawyers, Archer mused that “I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it.”

“I think that’s why it was able to survive as long as it did,” he added under interrogation from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

“Well, I don’t understand. How does that have an impact?” Goldman asked.

“Well, the capabilities to navigate D.C. that they were able to, you know, basically be in the news cycle. And I think that preserved them from a, you know, from a longevity standpoint,” Archer filibustered.

“But how would that work?” the Democrat pressed.

“Because people would be intimidated to mess with them,” responded Archer, clarifying “legally” when Goldman asked “in what way” they would be intimidated.

READ MORE