DEVINE: Reckoning needed after Biden’s failed foreign policy gave Hamas’ terror the element of surprise

The weekend’s depraved attack by Iran-sponsored Hamas terrorists on Israel reportedly blindsided US and Israeli intelligence. How could that be?

Any postmortem of what went wrong has to include:

The Biden administration’s preoccupation with its diabolical Iran nuclear deal, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action launched by the Obama administration, scrapped by Trump’s, and reanimated by President Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The recent bust of an Iranian spy ring said to reach into the highest levels of the State Department and the Pentagon. The crackdown on anti-Iranian dissident group, MEK, in Albania in June.

1. APPEASEMENT: The same Biden-Blinken brain trust responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan has done nothing but appease the terrorist regime in Tehran since day one.

They just released an additional $6 billion to Iran, have eased off on sanctions enforcement, pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza and betrayed Iranian dissidents, all to curry favor with Tehran.

There are inadvertent favors, too, like the US weapons left behind in Afghanistan which found their way to Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, according to a Newsweek report in June.

