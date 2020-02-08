The Jakarta Times:

A Thai soldier gunned down at least 17 people an attack which he shared on Facebook, emergency services said Saturday, in an ongoing mass shooting which focused on a town center mall.

The attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima began late in the afternoon at an army barracks, police told AFP.

Three people were killed — among them at least one soldier — when Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma opened fire.

“He stole an army vehicle and drove into the town centre,” police Lieutenant-Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

Local media reported the gunman seized weapons from the army arsenal before embarking on a shooting spree in the center of the town.

In a fast-moving incident, authorities could not confirm local media reports the gunman had taken up to 16 hostages.

There were “17 deaths, 14 wounded” late Saturday, said an unnamed spokesperson from Bangkok’s Erawan Center — the dispatch center for emergency services across the country.

Video and photos circulating online relayed panicked scenes on a main road in the city – which is better known as Korat.

