CNBC:
Police are responding to an active shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Multiple ambulances were at the scene.
- Eighteen people were shot inside a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, according to NBC News affiliate KTSM. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, KTSM reported.
- Multiple fatalities reported.
- El Paso police said they have reports of multiple shooters.
- Rep. Veronica Escobar and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke expressed sorrow at the news.
Follow the story at CNBC
Advertisements