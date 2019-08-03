El Paso TX: One shooter in custody. Multiple fatalities.

CNBC:

Police are responding to an active shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Multiple ambulances were at the scene.

  • Eighteen people were shot inside a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, according to NBC News affiliate KTSM. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, KTSM reported. 
  • Multiple fatalities reported.
  • El Paso police said they have reports of multiple shooters. 
  • Rep. Veronica Escobar and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke expressed sorrow at the news. 

