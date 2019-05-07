THE DETROIT NEWS:

The city’s lighting authority fears tens of thousands of streetlights are in jeopardy of failing just a few years after being installed, threatening to put some of Detroit’s neighborhoods back into the dark.

The authority behind the state-of-the-art overhaul of Detroit’s streetlight system filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the manufacturer of nearly a third of the city’s 65,000 streetlights, saying a fix is expected to cost millions.

The Public Lighting Authority in its complaint against Leotek Electronics USA notes that upward of 20,000 LED lights are “prematurely dimming and burning out” and putting the city’s revitalization progress “in jeopardy.”

“Indeed, the PLA expects a system-wide failure of Leotek’s luminaries in the short-term,” the lawsuit reads.

The issue was discovered last fall during routine surveys of the lighting system, and it’s tied to defective units that were either “charred, burned, or cracked,” according to a February letter from the lighting authority’s law firm.

The California-based manufacturer acknowledged in a December letter to the lighting authority that it had experienced “a higher number of reports of failures” in models dimming city streets, primarily in west side neighborhoods and a number of Detroit’s major thoroughfares.

In the Dec. 17 letter, Leotek administrator Hy Nguyen said the company had determined “the problem is excessive heat that can burn the lens directly above the LED.”

“We apologize for the problem you have experienced and will work with you to correct the problems,” Nguyen wrote.

But in recent weeks, Leotek officials have gone silent, according to the lighting authority. A representative for Leotek did not respond Monday to requests for comment.