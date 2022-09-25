A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide.

WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews’s house.

The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and his girlfriend, according to the New York Post.

“WWJ overnight news anchor Jim Matthews was tragically killed on Friday, Sept. 23 at the age of 57. Jim worked as the overnight news anchor at WWJ for nearly seven years,” the radio station said in a public statement.

Matthews’s girlfriend, 35, reportedly was able to escape the attack with his 5-year-old daughter. The pair flagged down a passing motorist who called 911.

Authorities found Matthews dead on arrival, but his son, 10, was found alive in his closet, though severely injured. Police say the child was tied up and had suffered blunt-force trauma.

READ MORE