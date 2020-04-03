Associated Press VIA NY POST

A Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger on Facebook about a coughing passenger has died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday. Jason Hargrove felt ill about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21. He died Wednesday, said Glenn Tolbert, the head of the drivers union. Hargrove, 50, posted a profanity-laced video complaining about a woman who he said had repeatedly coughed while on his bus. The coronavirus can spread through air droplets after people cough or sneeze. The woman was not in the video. Hargrove said drivers are “public workers doing our job, trying to make an honest living, take care of our families.”

