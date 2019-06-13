NEWSMAX:

A Tennessee detective sparked outrage by delivering a church sermon calling for the arrest and execution of people in the LGBTQ community.

Det. Grayson Fritts, who also is a pastor at the All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, addressed his congregation on June 2, the first Sunday of Pride Month, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

During the controversial sermon, Fritts said that local and state governments should move to arrest, convict and “speedily” execute members of the LGBTQ community.

Following the sermon, the Knox County Attorney General’s Office said that it would be looking in to the matter. The office will be reviewing Fritts’ pending cases and has assigned an assistant district attorney to field complains about any past cases where complaints are made about Fritts,a 30-year veteran.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a statement: “I find this speech personally offensive and reprehensible. As District Attorney, my constitutional obligation is to protect the integrity of the justice system.”