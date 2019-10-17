REUTERS / JERUSALEM POST

U.S. AND TURKEY AGREED TO A CEASEFIRE IN SYRIA, SAYS PENCE

Pompeo to meet Netanyahu in Jerusalem Friday

The US has reached a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a ceasefire in northern Syria to end an eight-day Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led forces, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Ankara on Thursday evening. A jubilant US President Donald Trump immediately tweeted from Washington: “Millions of lives will be saved! “This deal could NEVER have been made 3 days ago. There needed to be some ‘tough’ love in order to get it done. Great for everybody. Proud of all! “This is a great day for civilization. I am proud of the United States for sticking by me in following a necessary, but somewhat unconventional, path. People have been trying to make this ‘Deal’ for many years,” Trump continued. Pence set out the steps that would occur over the first five days, before the permanent ceasefire set in. “The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow for the withdrawal of [Kurdish] YPG forces from the safe zone for 120 hours,” said Pence. “All military operations under Operation Peace Spring will be paused, and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal. Our administration has already been in contact with Syrian defense forces, and we have already begun to facilitate their safe withdrawal from the nearly 20-mile [32-km.] wide safe zone area south of the Turkish border in Syria.”

