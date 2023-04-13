The man behind the most significant leak of classified documents in a decade is a 20-something video game and gun enthusiast who worked at a secure military site, according to a report, and shared the files in a chat room with a group of around 20 like-minded young people.

Two members of the chat room, known as ‘Thug Shaker Central’, described to The Washington Post the person who had shared the documents.

‘He’s fit. He’s strong. He’s armed. He’s trained. Just about everything you can expect out of some sort of crazy movie,’ one of the members said.

He described him as ‘a young, charismatic man who loves nature, God, shooting guns and racing cars.’

Amid an intense search for the source of the leaks, The Washington Post reported they had seen video and photos of the man, as well as recordings of his interactions with members of the group.

