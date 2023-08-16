Details emerge about alleged kidnapping of Conn. doc outside Brooklyn Mirage, venue plagued by recent deaths of 2 concertgoers

New details emerged about the Connecticut doctor who was allegedly abducted outside the troubled Brooklyn music venue where two recent concertgoers went missing and were later found dead. The news of the man’s July kidnapping made headlines as neighbors are calling on Brooklyn Mirage and elected officials to improve safety measures outside the Bushwick hotspot following the deaths of Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic and psychologist Karl Clemente.

Residents want officials to crack down on illegal cab drivers and unsolicited club promoters who prey on people exiting the popular electronic music venue in the early hours of the morning. The 32-year-old Norwalk doctor, who has not been identified, was allegedly abducted on July 21 after getting into a cab that refused to take him to his car and instead drove him to an afterparty, according to police and local publication The Hour. The taxi driver took the doctor and another man — a reported club promoter — who was already inside the taxi to a party in Manhattan.

READ MORE