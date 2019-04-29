YAHOO NEWS/AFP:

Democrats seeking to reclaim the White House are calling for generational change. It may be time for a woman, they say, or a minority figure.

But for all the talk of breaking new presidential ground, the opposition party’s top candidates to become the new boss look about the same as the current boss: white, male and pretty old.

President Donald Trump is a 72-year-old billionaire, and for many he epitomizes the white male privilege that Democrats often decry.

But the top two candidates leading the race to replace him are pale, male and stale too.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who jumped into the race Thursday, is 76 and has spent the bulk of his life in national politics, while Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, has been in Congress since 1991.

The two men’s dominance in the 2020 Democratic field is at odds with last year’s midterms, when record numbers of women and minorities were elected to the most diverse US Congress ever.

The presidential race itself is historically diverse: six female candidates, three African Americans, a Hispanic former cabinet member, an Asian-American, a Hindu congresswoman, and a gay military-veteran mayor. Nine contenders are under 50.