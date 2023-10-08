‘Despicable’: NYC Felony Assaults on Women Jump 41 Percent

The number of physical attacks on women in New York City has increased, and those targeted are deeply concerned.

The number of such instances has surged 41 percent in the past four years, the New York Post reported Saturday, citing NYPD data.

“Through Oct. 1 this year, 2,830 women have been the victims of felony assault, excluding domestic violence, compared to 2,006 just four years ago,” the article reads.

The attacks have increased 5 percent from the same time frame in 2022, when 2,699 women became victims of felony assault.

In May 2022, a woman was assaulted on a New York City subway while bystanders tried to avoid the situation. Later, in September 2022, a Queens woman was targeted and brutally beaten by a homeless ex-convict.

Reports said at the time the woman was in danger of losing the sight in one of her eyes as a result.

The victim, identified as Elizabeth Gomes, later said, “And it’s just so sad that even though we try to avoid it, these things still happen to us. I still can’t put that day together. I don’t even know.”

According to the recent Post article, one woman who three weeks ago was sucker-punched by a stranger in the West 4th Street subway station said it felt like men hated them.

