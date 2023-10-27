Desperate manhunt for suspected Maine mass shooter Robert Card sparks urgent alert at Canadian border

The desperate manhunt for suspected Maine mass shooter Robert Card has extended to Canada, with authorities issuing an alert for the “armed and dangerous” trained marksman — as it was revealed his online search history contained conspiracy theories, including about President Biden.

The Canada Border Services Agency said it issued the alert to officers along the US-Canada border to “ensure the safety and security of Canadians and protect Canada’s borders against any threat or [attempted] legal entry.”

It came three days after 18 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a Wednesday night shooting spree at multiple sites in Lewiston, Maine.

The mayor of a border town in Canada also said he was aware of American authorities at the border “checking people leaving the country” and said Canadian police are “doing the same as we speak,” according to Global News.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern put out his own alert to remind residents to be vigilant.

