Marc E. Elias, the Democrat lawyer notorious for his role in co-creating the “Russia collusion” hoax and forcing changes to voting laws nationwide in 2020, has sued Pennsylvania in federal court on behalf of the Senate campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D).

Elias filed the lawsuit Monday, according to his “Democracy Docket” website, to challenge a Pennsylvania state law that requires voters submitting absentee ballots or voting by mail to provide the correct date on the envelope in which they submit their ballot.

The lawsuit takes issue with a recent decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — on which five of seven justices are Democrat appointees — to order local election officials not to count ballots that arrive by mail that are undated or incorrectly dated.

“The plaintiffs allege that not counting undated and wrongly dated mail-in ballots violates the Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act by denying an individual the right to vote for a reason that is not material to determining that individual’s eligibility,” according to the Democracy Docket website. “The plaintiffs argue that the date requirement is immaterial … [and] that not counting undated or wrongly dated mail-in ballots violates the First and 14th Amendments by placing an undue burden on the right to vote.”

