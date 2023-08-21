Desperate Californians climb trees to escape floods and mudslides with many trapped in cars for hours after Hilary brings record rain

Panicking Californians were trapped in cars and climbed trees in bid to escape dangerous floodwaters and mudslides as Tropical Storm Hilary battered the state bringing down bridges and powerlines and leaving vehicles stranded on flooded roads. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years brought havoc across the state, leaving 25million people under flood warnings and schools to close today following fears of devastating destruction. The state has seen record levels of downpours with mountain and desert areas predicted to get 5 to 10 inches of rain today, as much as the deserts typically see in a year while yesterday Ventura county saw up to two inches of rain fall within two hours.

It is feared that Hilary is now moving northwards and will batter Nevada later today. It would be the first time the state is hit with a tropical storm and flood warnings have been put in place. Gusts of 35 mph and continual downpours brought down power lines and flooded roads trapping dozens of motorists in their vehicles, with the desert resort city of Palm Springs seeing nearly three inches of rain by yesterday evening. Further destruction is expected across parts of Oregon and Idaho tomorrow morning, where residents have been warned of catastrophic flooding. Yesterday afternoon Ventura County was also struck by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake which caused four aftershocks in the area – with terrifying footage showing drinkers left shaken in an Ojai bar. The aftershocks continued well into yesterday evening, and at least five more earthquakes hit the area overnight.

