Breitbart:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appeared to secure a victory in his state following his promise to ban the use of vaccine passports in the Sunshine State, as Royal Caribbean will not require passengers sailing out of Florida to provide proof of vaccination.

Earlier this month, DeSantis blasted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for effectively mandating a vaccine passport for the cruise industry, which he described as “discriminatory” as there are “100 million-plus Americans who have recovered from COVID [the Chinese coronavirus].”

“They have immunity. Many of them are not getting vaccinated because they’re already immune. So we don’t believe that that’s good policy to allow that,” he said following the news of cruise liners requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination prior to sailing, which would violate Florida’s law banning vaccine passports, which goes into effect July 1st.

“These cruise lines will abide by Florida law. I know a couple of them have tried to say — trust me, they will abide by Florida law. They have the ability to do it,” he told Breitbart News, promising they will “absolutely cruise from Florida.”

“You can bet your bottom dollar on that,” he said.

That appears to be the case, as Royal Caribbean will not force passengers to show proof of vaccination prior to setting sail from Florida, home to some of the busiest ports in the country.

More at Breitbart