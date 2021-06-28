NewsMax:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly “very wary” that his campaigning could put him at odds with former President Donald Trump once the 2024 election cycle begins, according to Politico.

DeSantis, who won praise from conservatives after he reopened Florida earlier than most states, has made frequent appearances on behalf of Republicans in other states, and a new straw poll from the Western Conservative Summit shows DeSantis beating Trump 74-71. Politico notes that Trump won this survey last year with 95% of the vote.

This could cause the former president to see the governor as a rival for the White House, which “makes it difficult to openly start campaigning as [Trump] at least contemplates running again,” according to Saul Anuzis, former chair of the Michigan GOP, adding that it remains “early” in the season.

“It keeps activists on the sidelines,” he said.

