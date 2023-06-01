Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tore into 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday over the former president’s habit of name-calling, saying the trait was “one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now.”

“I think it’s so petty. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want,” DeSantis, 44, told New Hampshire radio host Jack Heath on the second full day of his post-campaign launch tour of early voting states.

“And honestly, I think that his conduct — which he’s been doing for years now — I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now, because I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter,” the governor went on. “So I don’t get in the gutter on any of that.”

DeSantis went on to point out “substantive differences” between himself and Trump, including the ex-president’s “siding with Andrew Cuomo in New York” on the question of which governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic better in their state.

“He’s saying Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York handled COVID better than Florida did under my leadership, and yet people fled Cuomo’s lockdowns to come to Florida by the tens of thousands, probably hundreds of thousands,” the Republican presidential hopeful said.

READ MORE