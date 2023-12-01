DeSantis mocks Newsom over his father-in-law leaving California for Florida in fiery Fox News debate

Talk about a plot twist. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got under Gavin Newsom’s skin on Thursday night when he revealed the California governor’s own father-in-law is among the millions who have fled the blue state in recent years — for the Sunshine State.

“So, I was talking to a fella who had made the move from California to Florida, and he was telling me that Florida is much better governed, safer, better budget, lower taxes, all this stuff, and he’s really happy with the quality of life,” DeSantis said during a Fox News debate with his California counterpart. “And then he paused, and he said, ‘You know, by the way, I’m Gavin Newsom’s father-in-law.’” Newsom’s in-laws, Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, purchased a $3.3 million home in Naples, Fla., in March 2020, according to Fox News.

