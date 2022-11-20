Breitbart

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) delivered the keynote address at the annual gala dinner at the Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting, receiving a standing ovation from activists and donors. DeSantis, who was reelected last week, recounted recent Republican successes in the midterm elections, as well as his policy successes, focusing on Florida’s actions against antisemitism and in favor of U.S.-Israel relations. The governor also drew applause for a comment on Judea and Samaria — also called the “West Bank”: “It is not occupied territory; it is disputed territory.” The distinction has implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. DeSantis talked about his recent success in managing the impact of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, joking that Florida had rebuilt bridges and restored power while other states were still counting their election results. He also talked about his recent fight with Disney over transgender ideology in Florida elementary schools, which the company supported. “We’re not kowtowing to ‘woke’ corporations,” he said, to a standing ovation. “We will never, ever surrender to the ‘woke’ mob. The state of Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.”

