NY Post

Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis spoke out against the “emphasis” on woke “political ideologies” infiltrating the US military in a Memorial Day interview — while vowing there would be “very big changes” if he were elected. “I think the military that I see is different from the military I served in,” DeSantis, 44, told Fox News Monday morning. “I see a lot of emphasis now on political ideologies, things like gender pronouns. I see a lot about things like DEI [Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs], and I think that that’s caused recruiting to plummet. I think it’s driven off a lot of warriors and I think morale is low.” The GOP presidential candidate enrolled in the Navy in 2004 and served in Iraq and at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention camp as a Judge Advocate General officer. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 2010 but served in the US Navy Reserve until 2019. DeSantis vowed there would be “very big changes in the services” to “rejuvenate morale” if he were elected to the top job.

Read More