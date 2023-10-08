DeSantis accuses Biden of ‘sleeping on the job’ after president said he dealt with Israel, Hamas crisis at 7.30am – EIGHT HOURS after attacks began

Joe Biden’s critics are accusing him of ‘sleeping on the job’ while war was breaking out in Israel and others are wondering if he received the ‘3am phone call’ Hillary Clinton famously said every president should be ready to take.

Republican presidential candidate and GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused the president of being missing in action after his stunning revelation during a press conference on Saturday.

The president alluded to having calls on the unfolding situation in the Middle East at about ‘7:30, 8 o’clock’ – eight hours after Hamas’s bombardment of Israel began.

‘When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls…’ Biden began during a statement he made on Saturday.

READ MORE