NEWSMAX:

Prince Andrew has been accused, by one woman with a long history of not telling the truth, of having had sex with her when she was over the age of consent and claims she was paid $15,000.

The accusation has ruined his life, his work and his reputation. He has been stripped of his titles and responsibilities based on this accusation.

But what if his accuser Virginia Giuffre simply made up the story? What if she, in fact, only posed for a photograph with Prince Andrew, and then used that “evidence” to falsely claim that she had sex with him?

What if she is framing Prince Andrew in order to obtain more than millions she has already gotten from others in similar suits?

What if Prince Andrew is actually innocent?

I am not asking the readers of this article to believe Prince Andrew in his denials of ever having had sex with the accuser.

None of us knows what happened or didn’t happen after that photograph was taken.

I am only asking the readers to assume, simply for purposes of analysis, the possibility that Prince Andrew might be innocent.

Right now, he is presumed guilty. If he had been charged by an official government agency, say a prosecutor or grand jury, he would be presumed innocent as a matter of law, even though the imprimatur of the government was behind the accusation.

Here, no governmental agency or unbiased official has ever accused Prince Andrew of a crime.

