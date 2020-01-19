NewsMax:

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Sunday touted his “liberal Democrat” credentials ahead of his defense of President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Dershowitz said he will voice the constitutional argument that was successfully argued in President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial in 1868.

“I’m not here for a political discussion,” he told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “I’m a liberal Democrat who voted against the president… I’m here to present a constitutional argument the way I did in the [President Bill] Clinton impeachment.”

He also said he neither read nor signed the legal brief released by Trump’s legal team on Saturday outlining his defense.