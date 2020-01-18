NewsMax:

Alan Dershowitz took to the digital airwaves to distance himself from the “full-fledged” legal team defending President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial.

In a three-part statement on Dershowitz’s Twitter feed, the Harvard law professor issued a statement about his his role.

“Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal,” the statement declared, adding that while he’s “non partisan when it comes to the constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution.”