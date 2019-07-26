NEWSMAX:

Objecting to the Justice Department’s reinstating the federal death penalty, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV that President Donald Trump has unwound his progress with criminal justice reform.

“I think he’s done a good job in trying to moderate some of the excesses of criminal justice,” Dershowitz told Thursday’s “Newsmax Now.” “I am not sure it’s his policy or the Justice Department’s policy, but I don’t think it’s going to make America any safer.”

Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed “life-long opponent of the death penalty,” said he helped write the initial draft that led to the death penalty previously being found unconstitutional.