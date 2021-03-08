The New York Post:

Jury selection is set to get under way Monday in the highly anticipated murder trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s death.

Minnesota officials are on high security alert over the case — which has sparked worldwide protests for racial equality while condemning police brutality.

Here is what you need to know about the trial:

When and where does the trial begin?

Jury selection starts Monday morning in Hennepin County District Court in Minnesota, with opening arguments scheduled for no earlier than March 29.

But opening statements could be delayed thanks to a Court of Appeals ruling last week that said Hennepin District Judge Peter Cahill erred by dismissing an additional third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, which may present further legal challenges — and hold-ups.

How can I watch the Derek Chauvin trial?

The trial will be streamed live by CourtTV and can be viewed through this link.

The network will provide live coverage and commentary starting with jury selection, although potential jurors will not be shown on camera.

How long is the trial expected to take?

Minnesota court officials anticipate that the trial will last between two and four weeks.

What are the charges against Derek Chauvin?

The white cop, 44, is accused of pressing his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes while the black man was handcuffed, leading to his death. Viral video of the incident sparked global protests.

The now-ex-cop, who was fired after the incident, is now charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Depending on Cahill’s ruling or a possible appeal, the third-degree murder charged could be reinstated for jurors to consider as well.

